BRIEF-Reliance Commercial Finance qtrly profit before tax up 7 pct
November 1, 2017 / 5:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Reliance Commercial Finance qtrly profit before tax up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd

* Says Reliance Commercial Finance qtrly pbt 920 million rupees, up 7 pct‍​

* As on September 30, 2017, outstanding loan book of ‍reliance Commercial Finance Ltd was 126.53 billion rupees, a y-o-y increase of 12 percent​‍​

* Says Reliance Commercial Finance qtrly AUM stood at 162.81 billion rupees, up 3 percent

* Says Reliance Commercial Finance qtrly net interest margin was stable at 5.5 percent

* Says Reliance Commercial Finance gross NPA ratio remained stable at 4.1 percent as on Sept 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2z3gqPf Further company coverage:

