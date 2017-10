Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications:

* Reliance Communications clarifies on news item “Ericsson India files insolvency case against Reliance Communication” ‍​

* Ericsson India Pvt Ltd filed petition against co for recovery of 4.91 bln rupees

* Ericsson filed petitions against Reliance Infratel, Reliance Telecom for recovery of 5.35 billion rupees, 1.29 billion rupees, respectively‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2x13OJh Further company coverage: