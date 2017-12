Dec 5 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING INSOLVENCY PLEA AGAINST CO FOR 4.4 MILLION RUPEES

* FORTUNA PUBLIC RELATIONS FILED PETITION AGAINST CO FOR CERTAIN BILLS SUBMITTED BY THEM FOR SERVICES ALLEGEDLY RENDERED

* SAYS AMOUNT OF CLAIM MADE BY FORTUNA AGAINST CO IS 4.8 MILLION RUPEES, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO CO

* SAYS QUALITY OF SERVICE AND AMOUNT BILLED ARE DISPUTED