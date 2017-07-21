FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says:

* Announces a bonus share issue of 1:1

* Refinery off gas cracker at Jamnagar, Gujarat will be commissioned in next few weeks

* Shale gas venture in the U.S. to be rationalised

* First gas from new investments from KG D6 will come from mid 2020

* Over next 12 months, network of retail stores will go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities

* 10 years from now, reliance plans to become one among top fifty companies in the world

* Company plans to earn one trillion rupees of operating profit over next few years

* Have set targets of profitability from new businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.