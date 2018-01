Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* OUTSTANDING DEBT AS ON DEC 31, 2017 WAS 2.13 TRLN RUPEES COMPARED TO 1.97 TRLN RUPEES ON MARCH 31, 2017

* SAYS GROSS REFINING MARGIN (GRM) OF $ 11.6/BBL FOR THE QUARTER