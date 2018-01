BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Cash And Cash Equivalents As On Dec 31 Were 786.17 Bln Rupees

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS ON DEC 31, 2017 WERE AT 786.17 BILLION RUPEES

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES SAYS IN KG-D6, MAJOR CONTRACTS IN R CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT FOR FIELD DEVELOPMENT AWARDED WITH DRILLING EXPECTED TO COMMENCE BY 2Q FY19

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES SAYS PLUGGING AND ABANDONMENT OF WELLS IS IN PROGRESS AT TAPTI PLATFORMS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY NEXT QUARTER

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES - CO’S SHARE OF PRODUCTION WAS 3 pct LOWER Q-O-Q DUE TO SALE OF CARRIZO JV, LOWER ACTIVITY, NATURAL DECLINE AT CHEVRON JV Source text: (bit.ly/2DoFRA5) Further company coverage: