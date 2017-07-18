FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance Industries says govt’s demand notice on Panna Mukta & Tapti oil fields is "premature"
July 18, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries says govt’s demand notice on Panna Mukta & Tapti oil fields is "premature"

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Notified by India government of its computation of purported share of GoI's profit petroleum and royalty alleged to be payable by contractor

* Says ‍"government's demand notice is premature"​

* Says ‍arbitration tribunal is yet to schedule timeline for quantification phase​

* Says RIL has already responded to government's demand notice appropriately

* Says before process of quantification can commence certain outstanding issues will have to be resolved​

* Says RIL has already challenged partial award before English courts and matters are, as such, sub judice

* Says co been notified by India govt as part of contractor for Panna Mukta and Tapti Production sharing contracts Source text - [Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") as part of the Contractor for Panna Mukta and Tapti Production Sharing Contracts, has been notified by Government of India ("GOI") of its computation of the purported share of GOI's Profit Petroleum and Royalty alleged to be payable by the Contractor pursuant to the GOI's interpretation of Arbitration Tribunal's Final Partial Award dated 12 October 2016 ("Partial Award").]

Further company coverage:

