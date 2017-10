Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

* Reliance Industries exec says started manufacturing Jio phones in India‍​

* Reliance Industries exec says capex for Jio will be around 70 billion rupees per quarter over next few qtrs

* Reliance Industries exec says Jio’s equity is currently 900 billion rupees Further company coverage: