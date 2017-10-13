FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl
#Markets News
October 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Reliance Industries Sept qtr gross refining margin of $12 per bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says gross refining margin (GRM) of $12.0/bbl for sept quarter‍​

* 8 wells in d1-d3, 3 wells in MA under production at KG-D6 block; efforts to sustain well life to maximize recovery underway‍​

* Outstanding debt as on sept 30, 2017 was 2.14 trln rupees

* Cash & cash equivalents as on 30th september 2017 were at 770.14 billion rupees compared to 772.26 billion rupees as on 31st march 2017.‍​

* Reliance has started operations of new ROGC cracker, MEG and LLDPE plants at Jamnagar; currently, plants are under stabilization

* Awards for long-leads have commenced for R-cluster; bid evaluation, negotiations for other contracts are in advanced stages Source text - bit.ly/2iae3Wy Further company coverage:

