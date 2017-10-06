BRIEF-Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says Reliance signs agreement for sale of its assets in marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​

* Says additionally, co could get contingent payments of up to $11.25 million in aggregate

* Says deal for $126 million

* Says the assets were sold to BKV Chelsea, LLC

* Says Citigroup Global Markets, Inc acted as financial advisor to co, Haynes and Boone served as legal counsel

* Says deal expected to close by end of third quarter of FY 2018