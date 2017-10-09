BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says entire sale proceeds shall be utilized for debt reduction‍​

* Says all key approvals have been obtained and transaction is expected to be closed shortly

* Says western region system strengthening scheme transmission undertakings valued at about 10 billion rupees

* WRSSS B & C undertakings transferred to its two units as part of process of sale of businesses to Adani Transmission Ltd

Source text - bit.ly/2y5Xpvb

