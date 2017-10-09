FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 9, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says entire sale proceeds shall be utilized for debt reduction‍​

* Says all key approvals have been obtained and transaction is expected to be closed shortly

* Says western region system strengthening scheme transmission undertakings valued at about 10 billion rupees

* WRSSS B & C undertakings transferred to its two units as part of process of sale of businesses to Adani Transmission Ltd

Source text - bit.ly/2y5Xpvb

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.