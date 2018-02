Feb 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* SAYS GETS EPC CONTRACT WORTH 36.47 BILLION RUPEES FROM TAMIL NADU GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION CORPORATION

* CONTRACT FOR BOP PACKAGE, ALLIED CIVIL WORKS FOR SUPERCRITICAL COAL-BASED UPPUR THERMAL POWER PROJECT ; PROJECT TO BE COMMISSIONED IN 36 MONTHS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2omXaHy Further company coverage: