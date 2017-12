BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure Gets EPC Contracts Of Over 50 Bln Rupees In Bangladesh

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* SAYS CO GETS EPC CONTRACTS OF OVER 50 BILLION RUPEES IN BANGLADESH

* RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE -FIRST EPC CONTRACT INCLUDES SETTING UP INFRASTRUCTURE OF 750 MW LNG-BASED COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT AT MEGHNAGHAT (DHAKA)

* SAYS RELIANCE INFRA WILL EXECUTE INTEGRATED LNG TERMINAL AND POWER PROJECT

* SAYS CONTRACT TO BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS, COMPLETION IN 2019

* RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE - SECOND PROJECT TO BUILD INTEGRATED LNG TERMINAL PROJECT AT KUTUBDIA ISLAND