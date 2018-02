Feb 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* SAYS CO GETS LETTER OF APPROVAL FOR NTPC‘S EPC PROJECT

* RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS LOA FOR FLUE GAS DESULPHURISATION (FGD) WORKS OF POWER PLANT IN JHAJJAR, HARYANA

* RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS VALUE OF PROJECT IS 5.67 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2sl6L7a