BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance Defence Ammunition enters defence partnership with Yugoimport

June 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
* Proposal envisages transfer of technology by original equipment manufacturers and indigenous manufacturing in India
* Cos will work together for ammunition field with projected requirement of INR 200 billion over next 10 years from Indian armed forces
* Reliance Defence Ammunition to also undertake joint development of next generation ammunition to meet future needs of Indian armed forces