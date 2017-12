Dec 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* SIGNS DEFINITIVE BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ADANI TRANSMISSION LTD FOR 100% SALE OF ITS INTEGRATED MUMBAI POWER BUSINESS​

* SAYS TOTAL DEAL VALUE IS 132.51 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUE ESTIMATED AT 188 BILLION RUPEES

* PROCEEDS FROM DEAL TO BE UTILISED ENTIRELY FOR DEBT REDUCTION

* SAYS CO WILL BECOME DEBT FREE AND UP TO 30 BILLION RUPEES CASH SURPLUS WITH THIS TRANSACTION