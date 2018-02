Feb 26 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd:

* ‍WINS ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST GOA GOVERNMENT​

* SAYS CO TO GET 2.92 BILLION RUPEES FROM GOA GOVERNMENT. BY APRIL 15

* TRIBUNAL ORDERED PAYMENT OF INTEREST AT 15 PERCENT P.A ON TOTAL AWARD AMOUNT IF GOA GOVERNMENT FAILS TO PAY AMOUNT BY DEADLINE

* MAIN CLAIM AGAINST PROLONGED NON-PAYMENT BY GOA GOVERNMENT. TOWARDS ELECTRICITY SUPPLY FROM CO'S 48 MW GOA POWER PLANT