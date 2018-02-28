FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 8:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Relo Group to issue 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28(Reuters) - Relo Group Inc

* Says it will issue 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0 percent

* Says payment date on March 20

* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Oct. 1, 2019 to March 8, 2021

* Bonds maturity date on March 22, 2021

* Proceeds to be mainly used for investment fund, loan repayment, shares buy back fund and operation fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/An7Pw6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

