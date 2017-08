BRIEF-Relx posts H1 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 bln pounds

July 27 (Reuters) - RELX PLC:

* H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 1.154 BILLION STG

* UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH +4%; H1 REPORTED TOTAL £3,718M/EUR 4,313M

* UNDERLYING ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH +5%; H1 TOTAL £1,154M/EUR 1,339M

* INTERIM DIVIDEND GROWTH: +14% TO 11.70P FOR RELX PLC

* £500M OF SHARE BUYBACKS COMPLETED IN H1, FURTHER £200M TO BE DEPLOYED IN H2

* £500M OF SHARE BUYBACKS COMPLETED IN H1, FURTHER £200M TO BE DEPLOYED IN H2

* "AS WE ENTER SECOND HALF OF 2017, KEY BUSINESS TRENDS ARE UNCHANGED"

* "CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL DELIVER ANOTHER YEAR OF UNDERLYING REVENUE, PROFIT, AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)