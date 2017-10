Oct 13 (Reuters) - Remark Holdings Inc:

* Remark Holdings’ 3D augmented reality chosen to be core technology behind launch of sina weibo’s new mobile application

* Remark Holdings Inc - ‍announced Sina Weibo launching its first augmented-reality-enabled mobile application, named SuiShouPai​

* Remark Holdings Inc - co’s subsidiary implemented SuiShouPai’s core augmented-reality feature using KanKan’s 3D facial-feature-tracking technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: