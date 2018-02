Feb 26 (Reuters) - Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO FROM 150 MILLION RUPEES TO 200 MILLION RUPEES

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE OF 5,00,000 – NON CUMULATIVE , NON-CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES Source text - bit.ly/2GKVrUd Further company coverage: