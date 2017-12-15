BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says 650,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 650,000 shares of its stock from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15

* Says 250,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 12, at the price of 613 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 14, at the price of 631 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 15, at the price of 631 yen per share

