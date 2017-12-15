FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says 650,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 650,000 shares of its stock from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15

* Says 250,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 12, at the price of 613 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 14, at the price of 631 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 15, at the price of 631 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8khToX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
