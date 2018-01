Jan 19 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marrotta tells analysts:

* CFO SAYS NOW EXPECTS 17-18 MILLION EUROS HIT FROM NEGATIVE CURRENCY IMPACT ON FY 17-18 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT VS 10-11 MLN EUROS FORECAST PREVIOUSLY

* CFO SAYS GROUP IS “VERY BULLISH” ON ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR CHINA, CONFIDENT CAN FURTHER INCREASE PRICES IN CHINA

* CFO SAYS U.S. TAX REFORM WILL HAVE POSITIVE BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)