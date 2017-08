July 25 (Reuters) - REMY COINTREAU:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.65 PER SHARE

* GENERAL MEETING DECIDED TO GRANT EVERY SHAREHOLDER OPTION OF RECEIVING PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN CASH OR IN SHARES FOR ENTIRE DIVIDEND PAID

* DIVIDEND COUPON WILL BE DETACHED ON 1 AUGUST 2017 AND DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE FROM 4 SEPTEMBER 2017

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARE WILL BE EUR 89.93

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARE WILL BE EUR 89.93

* REQUEST WILL BE MADE TO ADMIT NEW SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT STOCK EXCHANGE, PARIS