Dec 14 (Reuters) - reMYND:

* REMYND-UNDER AGREEMENT,CO COULD RECEIVE UP TO 350 MILLION EUROS IN RESEARCH AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS,PLUS ROYALTIES ON RESULTING NET SALES

* REMYND ENTERS INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO FURTHER DEVELOP NOVEL TREATMENTS IMPROVING BETA-CELL HEALTH AND INSULIN SIGNALLING WITH NOVO NORDISK​