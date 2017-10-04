FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Renaissancere estimates net negative impact from hurricanes and Mexico City earthquake
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Renaissancere estimates net negative impact from hurricanes and Mexico City earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere announces $625 million initial estimated net negative impact from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Mexico City earthquake

* Estimates losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have net negative impact of about $225 million and $175 million on Q3 results

* Estimates combined losses from hurricane Maria, Mexico City earthquake to have negative impact of about $225 million on Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.