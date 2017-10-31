FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $12.75
October 31, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $12.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere reports net loss of $504.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, or a loss of $12.75 per diluted common share; quarterly operating loss of $546.9 million or a loss of $13.81 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating loss per share $13.81

* Q3 loss per share $12.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $-12.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - ‍net negative impact from hurricanes, Mexico earthquake and losses associated with loss contracts of $615.1 million in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

