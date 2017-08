July 25 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $4.24

* Qtrly book value per common share increased $3.71, or 3.4%, in Q2 of 2017 to $113.08

* Says gross premiums written increased $68.3 million, or 9.0%, to $827.4 million, in Q2 of 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2v64MUT] Further company coverage: