BRIEF-RenaissanceRe Reports Net Loss Of $3.5 Million For Q4

Jan 31 (Reuters) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE REPORTS NET LOSS OF $3.5 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, OR $0.09 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; QUARTERLY OPERATING INCOME OF $41.4 MILLION OR $1.05 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RENAISSANCERE - DUE TO TAX ACT, WROTE-DOWN PORTION OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSET IN Q4, RAISING NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS BY $36.7 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $491.3 MILLION VERSUS $353.97 MILLION