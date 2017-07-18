BRIEF-Renasant Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.57

July 18 (Reuters) - Renasant Corp

* Renasant Corporation announces record earnings for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renasant Corp says at June 30, 2017, tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.68 pct, common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.65 pct

* Says net interest income was $79.6 million for Q2 of 2017, as compared to $74.0 million for Q1 of 2017 and $77.2 million for Q2 of 2016