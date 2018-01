BRIEF-Renasant Q4 EPS $0.33

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Renasant Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RENASANT - WAS REQUIRED TO REVALUE NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN Q4 TO REFLECT CORPORATE TAX RATE REDUCTION IMPLEMENTED BY TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $93.3 MILLION VERSUS $78.0 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 ‍​

* - THE REVALUATION RESULTED IN AN ABOUT $14.5 MILLION AFTER-TAX WRITE-DOWN OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN THE QUARTER

* - REVALUATION RESULTED IN ABOUT $14.5 MILLION AFTER-TAX WRITE-DOWN OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, CHARGED AGAINST Q4 EARNINGS