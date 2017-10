Sept 19 (Reuters) - Renault statement:

* Groupe Renault has acquired the 9.15 pct stake that its alliance partner Nissan owns in JV. Alliance Rostec auto b.v, the major shareholder of AVTOVAZ PJSC with 64.6 pct of its capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)