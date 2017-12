Dec 15 (Reuters) - Renault India:

* RENAULT INDIA TO INCREASE PRICES BY UP TO 3 PERCENT IN JANUARY 2018

* PRICE HIKE WILL BE APPLICABLE ON KWID, DUSTER AND LODGY Source text: [Renault, one of the fastest growing automotive brands in India, today announced that it will increase the price of its product range by upto 3% from January 1, 2018. Reasons of the price hike are to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs. The price hike will be applicable on KWID, Duster and Lodgy.]