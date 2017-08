BRIEF-Renault signs a new joint venture in Iran

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Renault:

* RENAULT SA - GROUPE RENAULT SIGNS A NEW JOINT VENTURE IN IRAN

* GROUPE RENAULT, IDRO AND PARTO NEGIN NASEH CO ANNOUNCE THE CREATION OF A NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY IN IRAN

* RENAULT WILL BE THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF JV

* SAYS SIGNING OF THIS NEW JOINT VENTURE REINFORCES STRATEGIC CHOICES WE HAVE MADE IN IRAN AND WILL OPEN NEW PERSPECTIVES IN A 2 MILLION VEHICLE MARKET PROJECTED IN 2020

* PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WILL INCLUDE A PLANT WITH AN INITIAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 150,000 VEHICLES A YEAR