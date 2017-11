Nov 13 (Reuters) - TELENOR ASA:

* ‍NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAS NOMINATED RENÉ OBERMANN AS NEW MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELENOR ASA, EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018.​

* ‍OBERMANN HAS BROAD EXPERIENCE FROM TELECOM INDUSTRY, MOST RECENTLY AS CEO OF ZIGGO, LARGEST CABLE TELECOM COMPANY IN NETHERLANDS.

* WAS CEO OF DEUTSCHE TELEKOM in 2006-2013​