2 months ago
BRIEF-Renesola announces formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 14, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Renesola announces formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

* Renesola announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal and formation of special committee to consider strategic transactions

* Renesola Ltd - estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million

* Says proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative $81 million

* Renesola Ltd - ‍proposal estimates value of acquired businesses, net of assumed indebtedness, to be approximately negative us$81 million​

* Renesola- ‍if transactions contemplated by proposal are consummated, co's remaining businesses would be focused primarily on solar project development​

* Renesola Ltd - special committee will conduct process with assistance of financial advisor and legal counsel

* Renesola-Got preliminary non-binding proposal dated june 13 from ceo xianshou li to buy manufacturing and led distribution businesses, assume related indebtedness

* renesola-‍proposal contemplates in exchange for, among other things, assumption by li of indebtedness, co would issue additional ads to li at $4.50/ads ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

