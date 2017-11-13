BRIEF-Renesola announces senior management changes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces senior management changes

* Renesola Ltd - ‍ due to personal reasons, Kevin Chen has decided to resign as president of u.s. Region to pursue other interests, effective Nov 10, 2017​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍company has appointed Doran Hole as Chief Executive Officer of North America and group vice president of strategy​