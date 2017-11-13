BRIEF-Renesola announces senior management changes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announces senior management changes
* Renesola Ltd - Kevin Chen has decided to resign as president of U.S. Region to pursue other interests, effective November 10, 2017
* Renesola Ltd - company has appointed Doran Hole as Chief Executive Officer of North America and group vice president of strategy