Nov 15 (Reuters) - RenetJapanGroup Inc

* Says it will set up a wholly owned unit RENET JAPAN (CAMBODIA) CO.,LTD., which will be engage in sale and purchase of automobile and agricultural machineries, in January 2018

* Says the unit will be capitalized at $1 million (about 113 million yen)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3bnHKb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)