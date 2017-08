BRIEF-Renk H1 operating profit at 30 million euros

July 31 (Reuters) - RENK AG

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO € 224 MILLION, JUST BELOW 2016 (€ 227 MILLION)​

* IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2016, RENK GENERATED AN ORDER INTAKE OF € 221 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 316 MILLION)‍​

* ORDER BACKLOG OF € 788 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: € 799 MILLION)‍​

* OPERATING PROFIT OF € 30 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AS AGAINST € 33 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016‍​

* FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, RENK ANTICIPATES AN ORDER INTAKE THAT IS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE

* FOR 2017 SALES REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO REACH THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AGAIN

* OPERATING RETURN ON SALES WILL BE IN DOUBLE DIGITS AGAIN IN 2017

* SEES OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 THAT IS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE 2016 LEVEL