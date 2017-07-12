BRIEF-Rennova Health announces plan to spin off Advanced Molecular Services Group

July 12 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc
* Rennova Health announces plan to spin off its Advanced Molecular Services Group
* Rennova Health Inc - Rennova's board has also approved spinoff of its health technology solutions business to its stockholders in a similar transaction
* Rennova Health Inc - strategic goal of spinoff is to create two public companies
* Rennova Health Inc - transaction expected to be completed at end of september 2017
* Rennova Health - plans to spin off its advanced molecular services group as independent publicly traded co by tax-free distribution to co's stockholders