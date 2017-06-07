FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-RenoNorden ASA announces trading update
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-RenoNorden ASA announces trading update

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Renonorden ASA

* RenoNorden ASA - estimated EBITDA margin throughout coming quarters to remain below EBITDA margin for same period of 2016, but with less than 4 percent

* Now expects that negative deviation will be in excess of 4 percentage points in Q2 and Q3

* Will consider need for additional impairments in connection with its interim financial statements for Q2 2017

* Co has initiated discussions with its lenders and company will also invite certain of its Norwegian customers to discussions

* RenoNorden announced that it expects to be in breach of its NIBD / EBITDA-covenant of 5.0x in respect of Q2 2017

* RenoNorden - based on current trading and if bank waivers are not obtained by 30 June 2017, co will be breach of that covenant in respect of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.