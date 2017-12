BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Announces Proposal To Declassify Board Of Directors

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* RENT-A-CENTER ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO COMPANY‘S STOCKHOLDERS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* RENT-A-CENTER - BOARD VOTED TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO‘S CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION SUCH THAT ALL DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR ELECTION ON ANNUAL BASIS

* RENT-A-CENTER INC SAYS “ENGAGED CAPITAL FULLY SUPPORTS DECLASSIFICATION OF RENT-A-CENTER‘S BOARD AND CORRESPONDING RESOLUTION”

* RENT-A-CENTER- AMENDMENT PERMITTING BOARD DECLASSIFICATION WILL REQUIRE APPROVAL OF STOCKHOLDERS REPRESENTING AT LEAST 80% OF SHARES ENTITLED TO VOTE