BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Reduces Corporate Headcount By About 250 Positions

March 7 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

* RENT-A-CENTER - HEADCOUNT REDUCTION, AMONG OTHERS, EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $28 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SAVINGS WITH ABOUT $20 MILLION REALIZED IN 2018

* RENT-A-CENTER - EXPECTS TO INCUR EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE CHARGES AND OTHER ONE-TIME COSTS RELATING TO WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT $3 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* RENT-A-CENTER INC - BOARD CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO REACH A DETERMINATION WITH RESPECT TO WHETHER TO PURSUE A SALE OF COMPANY DURING Q2 2018