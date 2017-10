BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says core U.S. same store sales down 5.3 pct for Aug

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center - ‍ Aug 2017 core U.S. delinquencies: 7.2%, 30 basis points favorable versus prior month, 310 basis points favorable versus prior year​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - core U.S. same store sales down 5.3% for August

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍ August 2017 Acceptance NOW same store sales up 8.6 percent​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - co's top line results for August were slightly impacted by hurricane Harvey given business disruption in coastal Texas markets