BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says ‍Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co for $15/shr​

July 11 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:
* Rent-A-Center - Vintage Capital Management made unsolicited proposal to buy 100 pct of stock of co in a go-private transaction for $15.00 per share
* Rent-A-Center says on July 5, following review by board, with assistance of its financial and legal advisors, company formally rejected Vintage's proposal
* Says "board determined that Vintage's proposal significantly undervalues company" - sec filing
* Rent-A-Center - board determined strategic plan being implemented positions co to deliver "greater value to its stockholders" than Vintage's proposal Source text - bit.ly/2sLhsLL Further company coverage: