FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center sends letter to Vintage Capital Management
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 4:35 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center sends letter to Vintage Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc:

* Rent-A-Center says board of co sent letter to Vintage Capital Management Llc‍​ responding to Vintage’s nonbinding proposal to buy co - SEC filing

* Says board appreciates Vintage’s interest in the company and “looks forward to additional dialogue”‍​

* Says “we do not believe it is in the best interests of our stockholders to enter into an exclusivity agreement with Vintage at this time”

* Says JPMorgan is acting as the company’s financial advisor throughout process of dialogue with Vintage Capital‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zmrJ7L) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.