FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value

* Rent-A-Center Inc - board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will review and consider a full range of options

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍Steven L. Pepper resigns from board as chairman with Pepper’s resignation taking effect on October 31, 2017​

* Rent-A-Center Inc says Rent-A-Center board has determined to suspend company’s quarterly dividend until strategic process has concluded​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍Pepper resigning as result of disagreement with board’s decision to initiate process of exploring strategic, financial alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.