Dec 21 (Reuters) - Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd :

* ‍YIP DENIS SHING FAI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* KWOK KENNETH WAI LUNG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍CHOI CHI FAI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS ROLE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* RENTIAN TECHNOLOGY - YANG XIAOYING HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HER ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, BUT WILL REMAIN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.