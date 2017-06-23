FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Repligen and Spectrum to join forces
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 23, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Repligen and Spectrum to join forces

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp:

* Repligen Corporation and spectrum, inc. To join forces

* Repligen Corp - deal expected to be accretive to repligen earnings per share in fiscal 2018

* Repligen corp says deal for approximately $359 million

* Repligen Corp says deal comprised of $120 million in cash plus 6,154,000 shares of repligen stock

* Repligen Corp - to fund transaction, repligen intends to use its cash on hand, which totaled approximately $142 million on march 31, 2017

* Repligen Corp - spectrum is expected to add $17 million to $18 million to repligen revenue in 2017

* Repligen Corp - to fund transaction by potentially a committed debt financing of $30 million that it has obtained from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A

* Repligen - for full year 2018, spectrum is expected to grow double-digit and contribute $47 million to $50 million in incremental revenue

* Repligen - for full year 2018, spectrum is expected to grow double-digit and contribute $47 to $50 million in incremental revenue

* Repligen - three-year total synergies as a result of deal are expected to be in range of $20 to $25 million

* Repligen - repligen expects deal to be breakeven to adjusted eps in 2017 and accretive to both gaap and adjusted eps in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.