BRIEF-Repligen reports Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Repligen Corp

* Repligen reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $138 million to $144 million

* Repligen Corp says raises EPS guidance for 2017

* Repligen Corp says projecting GAAP gross margin in range of 53.5%-54.5% for 2017

* Repligen Corp says income from operations is expected to be $14-$16 million on a GAAP basis for 2017

* Repligen Corp says adjusted income from operations is expected to be $30-$32 million excluding items for 2017

* Repligen Corp says fully-diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in range of $0.34-$0.39 for 2017

* Repligen Corp says adjusted fully diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.57-$0.62 for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $131.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S